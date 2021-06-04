Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2293
Oxeye Daisies In The Rain
It may be raining but I still managed to get out for a walk before the shop opened this morning.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2293
photos
11
followers
11
following
628% complete
View this month »
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
4th June 2021 7:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Beautiful!!!
June 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close