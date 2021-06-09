Previous
Next
It's Coming Home by davemockford
Photo 2298

It's Coming Home

Football's coming home - or is it? The England flags are going up to celebrate the possibility of our national football team progressing beyond the group stage of Euro 2020 (+1)
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
629% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise