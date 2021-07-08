Previous
The Morning After by davemockford
Photo 2327

The Morning After

My blood pressure is back to normal (just) after last night's game but going to bed after that was like going to bed having eaten a whole bag of sweets with a cup of strong coffee!
Maybe it is coming home after all!!
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
