Wild Flower Garden by davemockford
Wild Flower Garden

Instead of a lawn mown to within an inch of it's life and with precision stripes the owners of this bungalow has turned their front lawn into a wild flower meadow. The photograph doesn't do it justice but it gives an idea how it looks.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

JackieR ace
Oh wow! That's fabulous
July 27th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
July 27th, 2021  
