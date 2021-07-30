Previous
Rainbow Over Portchester by davemockford
Photo 2349

Rainbow Over Portchester

A very faint rainbow appeared over the village this morning for a very brief moment. So I stood in the rain and made a photograph of it.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Dave

@davemockford
Photo Details

JackieR ace
It's very windy too, you're very brave!!
July 30th, 2021  
