One Of Our Own by davemockford
One Of Our Own

Our village florist has decorated their window to celebrate Portchester’s Declan Brooks winning a bronze medal in the BMX Freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympics.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Susan Wakely ace
Such good news for Declan and GB.
August 8th, 2021  
