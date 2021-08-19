Previous
Next
Standing Guard by davemockford
Photo 2368

Standing Guard

Standing and watching from an old wreck in the harbour
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
648% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise