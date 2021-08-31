Previous
Blue Sky by davemockford
Blue Sky

The sun did put in a brief appearance at West Wittering today but the stiff northerly wind kept the temperature down. Plenty of people enjoying the last days of their holidays.
Dave

@davemockford
Dave
