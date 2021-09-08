Sign up
Photo 2389
£9.99 Camera
A quick walk around the market revealed the shortcomings of this camera. A barely visible LCD screen is the worst and it seems to over expose too. However a bit of post processing produced this result.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
2389
photos
11
followers
11
following
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
Views
2
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
DCZ 5.8
Taken
8th September 2021 9:35am
