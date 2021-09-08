Previous
£9.99 Camera by davemockford
Photo 2389

£9.99 Camera

A quick walk around the market revealed the shortcomings of this camera. A barely visible LCD screen is the worst and it seems to over expose too. However a bit of post processing produced this result.
8th September 2021

Dave

@davemockford
Photo Details

