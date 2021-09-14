Previous
A Pair Of Pairs by davemockford
Photo 2395

A Pair Of Pairs

I live pears but the seem to go from not ripe to over ripe in the space of a few hours
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
