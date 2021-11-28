Previous
Sunday Morning Beach View by davemockford
Sunday Morning Beach View

A cold and crisp morning on the beach. Visibility was very good this morning as I could see along the coast as far as Shoreham, yesterday's winds must have blown away all of the pollution.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Dave

@davemockford
