Previous
Next
Early Morning Walk by davemockford
Photo 2552

Early Morning Walk

A brief stop to admire the view while out this morning with the Bronica SQ-Ai loaded with expired Kodak Portra 400. It's a shame the sun wasn't shining then but it did come out just after I opened the shop I noticed!
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise