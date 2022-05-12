Previous
We’ll Gather Lilacs In The Spring Again by davemockford
We’ll Gather Lilacs In The Spring Again

So starts the chorus of Ivor Novello's well known song. I'll not being doing any gathering here but this is an impressive lilac tree with what looks like steam rising from it.
