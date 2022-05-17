Previous
Next
Sunshine And Sand/Pebbles by davemockford
Photo 2564

Sunshine And Sand/Pebbles

On the beach this morning looking towards the pier. Already warm and very sunny but we are the only people here.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
702% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise