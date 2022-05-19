Previous
Next
On Excercise by davemockford
Photo 2566

On Excercise

A group of men who had just run past me now all in black and making their way to the other side of the harbour (without a boat!). I don't know which branch of our armed forces these guys are from.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise