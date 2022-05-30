Previous
Next
Sleeping Ducklings by davemockford
Photo 2577

Sleeping Ducklings

Mother duck keeping guard over her ducklings
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
706% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful find and capture ! - so sweet - fav
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise