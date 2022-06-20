Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2598
Rover 12
I spoke to the lady who owns this car and she told me she bought the car unseen from Ebay. It hadn't been run for over 20 years but she and her husband have restored it to this lovely condion. It's a 1936 Rover 12.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2598
photos
13
followers
13
following
711% complete
View this month »
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
20th June 2022 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close