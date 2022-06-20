Previous
Next
Rover 12 by davemockford
Photo 2598

Rover 12

I spoke to the lady who owns this car and she told me she bought the car unseen from Ebay. It hadn't been run for over 20 years but she and her husband have restored it to this lovely condion. It's a 1936 Rover 12.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise