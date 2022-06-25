Previous
Strike Day by davemockford
Strike Day

Although there wouldn't have been any trains here today due to engineering works closing the line it's also a railway union strike day so the station is deserted.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Dave

@davemockford
