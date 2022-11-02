Sign up
Photo 2631
Sitting Fox
Broad daylight and a fox just sitting in the sun and watching the world go by and taking no notice of me or anybody else.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
2632
photos
10
followers
10
following
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
Views
8
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
2nd November 2022 8:44am
