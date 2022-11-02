Previous
Sitting Fox by davemockford
Photo 2631

Sitting Fox

Broad daylight and a fox just sitting in the sun and watching the world go by and taking no notice of me or anybody else.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Photo Details

