Previous
Next
Rainy Day & Ducks by davemockford
Photo 2633

Rainy Day & Ducks

After a night of torrential rain today we had some more rain. The ducks don't look too happy about it.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise