Photo 2643
Public Toilet
There is a lot wrong with this like why did someone dump this toilet beside the road and why did the council put an aware sticker on it but not pick it up, but above all who has a dark blue toilet seat?
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
0
0
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
1st December 2022 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
