Off To France by davemockford
Photo 2684

Off To France

Brittany Ferries' "Mont St Michel" sets sail from Portsmouth on it's way to France.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
