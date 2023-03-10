Sign up
Photo 2691
My Friend The Heron
He landed on the path a few feet in front of me and walked along still only 5 or 6 feet ahead until he eventually lost interest in the stream to the left of this photo and flew off into the harbour.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
2
0
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2691
photos
8
followers
9
following
737% complete
View this month »
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
10th March 2023 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Not your everyday walking companion.
March 10th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice shot!
March 10th, 2023
