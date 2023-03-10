Previous
Next
My Friend The Heron by davemockford
Photo 2691

My Friend The Heron

He landed on the path a few feet in front of me and walked along still only 5 or 6 feet ahead until he eventually lost interest in the stream to the left of this photo and flew off into the harbour.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
737% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Not your everyday walking companion.
March 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot!
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise