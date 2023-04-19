Previous
SD Suzanne by davemockford
Photo 2705

SD Suzanne

One of the tugs operating in Portsmouth's Royal Navy Dockyard is on the slipway at Trafalgar Wharf receiving some attention.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

