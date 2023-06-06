Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2746
Lidl - Bognor Regis
As part of a project I decided to only shoot film during June 2023. This was shot with an Olympus XA on Ilford PAN F+
6th June 2023
6th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2749
photos
7
followers
9
following
753% complete
View this month »
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close