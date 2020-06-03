Previous
Night light by dawnbjohnson2
155 / 365

Night light

On Saturday morning (early) I woke up thinking it was daylight, it was 3 am. The lake seemed to be glowing; it was so bright and light. It was pretty cool.
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
