Falling leaves & dropping pine cones by dawnbjohnson2
275 / 365

Falling leaves & dropping pine cones

1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
75% complete

sheri
Nice focus on the inner pine cone.
October 11th, 2020  
