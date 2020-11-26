Previous
Vintage find by dawnbjohnson2
331 / 365

Vintage find

The home my grandmother built. Photo taken around 1920.
26th November 2020 26th Nov 20

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
90% complete

