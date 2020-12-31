Previous
Last holiday decor to be put away by dawnbjohnson2
Photo 366

Last holiday decor to be put away

I'm inclined to leave this sparkly snow globe out just a bit longer.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
100% complete

