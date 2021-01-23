Previous
Winter oaks by dawnbjohnson2
Winter oaks

It's hard not wanting to get outdoors in the winter. These oak trees will hold their rusty colored leaves until spring; giving the landscape a colorful contrast against the white backdrop.
Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
