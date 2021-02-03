Previous
Next
Advice from a crayon by dawnbjohnson2
Photo 400

Advice from a crayon

We could learn a lot from crayons. Some are sharp, some are pretty, some are dull, some have weird names and all are different colors...but they all exist nicely in the same box.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise