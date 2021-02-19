Previous
Hearts in nature by dawnbjohnson2
Hearts in nature

I ❤ finding perfectly shaped ❤ rocks in nature. Normally, I'd dig it out and save it. This time, I left it where it was for others to enjoy!
19th February 2021

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
I'm a private person and pretty much keep to myself. Photography helps me to remember details of my life because I'm kinda forgetful.
