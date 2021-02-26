Stamps

I was at the post office picking up stamps. I couldn't resist purchasing a few valentine themed stamp books. It made me think of my aunt Marilyn. She had collected stamps from around the world her entire life. I remember her showing me stamps she collected from people she wrote to. She had thousands of pen pals from hundreds of countries. She would write to them just to collect the stamps. Books and books of stamps! She had over 23 volumes with thousands of stamps in each collection. People don't write like that anymore.