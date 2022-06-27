Previous
Heirloom peony
Heirloom peony

This peony was from my late mother's garden. She got it from her mother's garden on the farm near Eden Valley, Mn. This plant may be older than me and comes up every spring.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Dawn Johnson

@dawnbjohnson2
