20200623_203453 by dawrenda
20200623_203453

Crabby spider on daylily frill
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups.
Graeme Stevens ace
Great shot, looks like he just wants a hug
June 24th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
nice closeup
June 24th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great close up!
June 24th, 2020  
