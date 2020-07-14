Previous
20200714_233742 by dawrenda
62 / 365

20200714_233742

My first praying mantis of the year and a baby jumping spider on the frill of a lily. I couldn't decide so I colleged them.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups.
