78 / 365
20200730_232750
Sleeping bumble bee with spider eating dinner in sunflower
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups.
Views
2
TSST SH106
Camera
SM-S757BL
Taken
30th July 2020 11:27pm
bee
spider
bug
sunflower
bumblebee
