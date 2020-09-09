Previous
20200909_225638 by dawrenda
20200909_225638

Not a good picture day at all. It rained all day and I did not take any pics. I thought I would share our new yard art creations we finished a couple days ago. Giant mushrooms made out if business lights and logs. I LOVE how they turned out!!
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Jay
Beautiful! so creative
September 10th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
So cute and creative and filled with happy!
September 10th, 2020  
