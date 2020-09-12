Previous
20200912_165313 by dawrenda
122 / 365

20200912_165313

Harvested my last 3 sunflower heads🌻🌻🌻
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my samsung J7 crown camera...
33% complete

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
I love seeing sunflowers like this!
September 13th, 2020  
