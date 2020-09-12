Sign up
20200912_165313
Harvested my last 3 sunflower heads🌻🌻🌻
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my FB plant groups. I use my samsung J7 crown camera...
Tags
sunflower
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I love seeing sunflowers like this!
September 13th, 2020
