20200927_234211 by dawrenda
137 / 365

20200927_234211

I love taking pictures of flags. It was a windy day and it was waving nicely in the wind. Was able to get a nice capture as we drove by.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors.
MOONCHILD
@bkbinthecity sorry, I deleted the first photo because I grabbed the wrong one to upload. I realized you commented as deleting and didnt get to read it.
September 28th, 2020  
