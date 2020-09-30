Sign up
140 / 365
20200930_190225
The sun behind the tree line makes it look like it's on fire. Was such a busy day this is the best I got. Who else hates power lines 😂😂
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors. I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my...
Tags
sun
,
trees
