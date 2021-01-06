Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
238 / 365
FB_IMG_1610002498444
I had to post this meme for all the crazy stupidity that went on in the world on this day!!
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors. I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my...
238
photos
98
followers
276
following
65% complete
View this month »
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
TSST SH106
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stupidity
Lynda McG
ace
Haha - yep, sums the year up so far!
January 8th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Going well isn’t it?? It’s a mad world in many ways!
January 8th, 2021
marlboromaam
ace
Oh my. What else must we endure?
January 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close