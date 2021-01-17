Sign up
20210117_201620
Procrastination
52 Week Challenge 2021 ~ Week 3
MOBILE PHONE
Anything goes but your photo must be taken and edited on your phone. Pay attention to composition, exposure etc ~ I have yet to pack away the Christmas ornaments from the tree.
Tags: 52wc-2021-w3 (for 365), #Capture52, #Capture52Week3 (for social media)
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors. I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my...
Tags
christmas
,
procrastination
,
52wc-2021-w3
