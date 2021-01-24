Previous
20210124_191454_1611547577397 by dawrenda
256 / 365

20210124_191454_1611547577397

CityScape ~ Downtown OKC

52 Week Challenge 2021 ~ Week 3

SCAPES
City, land or sea at any time of day.

Tags: 52wc-2021-w4 (for 365), #Capture52, #Capture52Week4 (for social media)

24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
