20210219_001024
My plant reminds me of an alien creature. What do you think?? LoL 😂👽
Thank you for your visits, Favs, comments and suggestions.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
MOONCHILD
@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors. I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
TSST SH106
Camera
SM-S757BL
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
plant
moni kozi
I think you should call Area 51... to have a look :)
February 20th, 2021
moni kozi
Wow! That much snow!!!!
February 20th, 2021
