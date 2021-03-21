Previous
20210321_162626 by dawrenda
312 / 365

20210321_162626

Fishing anyone??

This is only part of one of the walls of the den in our home. My husband collects old fishing and camping memorabilia


52 Week Challenge 2021 ~ Week 12

Something old
Find something old and take a photo of it.

Tags: 52wc-2021-w12 (for 365), #Capture52, #Capture52Week12 (for social media)

