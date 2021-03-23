Previous
20210323_170337 by dawrenda
314 / 365

20210323_170337

Redbud tree bloom. I like the veins in the bloom. There are not many blooms open yet.

Thank you for your visits, Favs, comments and suggestions.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

MOONCHILD

@dawrenda
I love taking pictures of my flowers and bug visitors. I joined this site because it was a scavenger hunt item in one of my...
moni kozi
Spkendid colour
March 25th, 2021  
