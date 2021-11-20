Previous
Ghostbusters Afterlife by dei365
41 / 365

Ghostbusters Afterlife

I worked on some studio lit stuff in the evening but I wasn't able to achieve what I was going for. So here's an iPhone selfie of my daughter and I at the movie theater from earlier in the day.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Deeeedraaaa

ace
@dei365
🌲 Hobbyist located in Oregon, USA
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

