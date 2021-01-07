Previous
Day7 Castlefield Basin Manchester by delboy207
7 / 365

Day7 Castlefield Basin Manchester

Slight ice on the canal this morning.On my way to rehab gym.Roads very quiet with lockdown
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Delboy79

@delboy207
