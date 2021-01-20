Previous
Day20 Awaiting the Jab by delboy207
Day20 Awaiting the Jab

Had mine this is a picture showing patients being patient awating theirs.It was a very slick operation well organised.Just over an hour inall with travel to Irlam
Delboy79

@delboy207
